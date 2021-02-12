Super Bowl Streaker WON’T get Paid!
Yuri Andrade streaks across the field as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
It looks like the Super Bowl streaker ran across the field for nothing.
Yuri Andrade made a prop bet on the fact there would be a streaker during Super Bowl 55, and then took off his clothes and made it a reality himself. He was set to make 374-thousand dollars but betting site Bovada says they are investigating the stunt.
The company says they will work to make sure any publicity stunt cannot adversely affect the outcome of the player’s wager. They said they are cancelling the bet.
Moral of the story – keep quiet until you get paid!