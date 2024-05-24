News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

“Super Size Me” Star Dies AT 53

By News Desk
May 24, 2024 1:28PM EDT
Share
FILE - Morgan Spurlock poses at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Super Size Me," Thursday night, April 22, 2004, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life’s work, famously eating only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NEW YORK (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America’s food industry and who notably ate only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died of cancer.

He was 53.

Spurlock made a splash in 2004 with his groundbreaking film “Super Size Me,” and returned in 2019 with “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!” — a sober look at an industry that processes 9 billion animals a year in America.

Spurlock was a gonzo-like filmmaker who leaned into the bizarre and ridiculous.

His stylistic touches included zippy graphics and amusing music.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon
3

Watch Here: Sneak Peek of New Meijer Store in North Canton
4

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations
5

Canton Duo Accused in Dollar Store Attack in City, Victim Hit With Hammer