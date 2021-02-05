Super Stuff!

Super Bowl honors Saturday 9 PM on NFL Network
Hosted by Steve Harvey
MVP, Walter Payton “Man of the Year” award as well as HOF class will be announced.
The NFL had four regular-season games scheduled in London and one in Mexico City in 2020. The cancelations meant Wembley didn’t host at least one regular-season game for the first time since 2007.
The NFL likely will make a final decision on its 2021 international schedule in May before the schedule release.
You can get a digital copy of a Super Bowl 55 program by visiting NFL.com.
Miley Cyrus is hosting a Tik Tok Tailgate, streaming live on Tik Tok Sunday at 2:30.
Shaquille O’Neal will be holding the virtual SHAQ Bowl. The three-hour special begins at 3 p.m. and will be available on Facebook and SHAQBowl.com.
The order of the final Power Rankings in the NFL leading up to Super Bowl 55
Top 10:
1 Kansas City Chiefs
2 Green Bay Packers
3 Buffalo Bills
4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 New Orleans Saints
6 Baltimore Ravens
7 Cleveland Browns
8 Los Angeles Rams
9 Tennesse Titans
10 Indianapolis Colts
Prior to his halftime show on Sunday, the Canadian star, The Weeknd whose real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – is renting a six-bedroom mansion on Davis Island near Tampa that’s worth $9.1million.
To sure how long he’s staying, but It will cost a reported $100,000.
The Weeknd has also reportedly spent $7million of his own money on the Super Bowl halftime show.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will star in a Cheetos Super Bowl ad. The stars said they did it to get away from the the kids during quarantine. They have 2 kids ages 6 & 4.
The 2021 Puppy Bowl will be super-sized this year with an extra hour and new hosts Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. Team Ruff and Team Fluff face off wearing different colored bandanas to identify their team. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. The show is three hours long and there will be a Kitty halftime show which might be better than The Weeknd’s show at the actual game
Top 10 Super Snacks for Sunday
10 Pizza
9 Sandwiches
8 Fried Pickles
7 Cookies
6 Set up a snack table of assorted junk foods
5 Nachos
4 Cheeseburger sliders
3 Boneless Wings
2 Buffalo Chicken dip
1 Wings
Today is Friday, February 5, 2021
Today in Sports History
1977 – Sugar Ray Leonard won his first pro fight. He beat Luis Vega in 6 rounds.
1988 – The first time in 30 years a wrestling match was aired in prime-time. Andre beat Hulk Hogan in the match.
1989 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the first NBA player to score 38,000 points. Career 38,387
2006 – The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL. It was the fifth Super Bowl victory for the Steelers. Jerome Bettis announced his retirement after the game.
Birthdays today
Heisman trophy winner, 2 time Super Bowl champion of Dallas Cowboy and Pro Football HOF Roger Staubach is 79
Singer, Bobby Brown – 52