Superbug Fungus Cases Rose Dramatically During Pandemic

By News Desk
March 21, 2023 12:46PM EDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. cases of a dangerous fungus tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it.

Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote about the infections.

They say the COVID-19 pandemic is likely part of the reason for the spread.

Hospital workers were strained by coronavirus patients, and that likely shifted their focus away from disinfecting some other kinds of germs.

The fungus is called Candida auris.

It’s a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly risk to fragile hospital and nursing home patients.

Some strains are so-called superbugs that are resistant to antibiotic drugs.

