Superior Dairy Being Purchased by Michigan Milk Producers
(Jesse Naul)
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A major Perry Township employer and longtime family business is coming under new ownership.
Both Superior Dairy and the Michigan Milk Producers Association announced on Monday that the Superior companies are becoming subsidiaries of Michigan Milk.
Superior has been in the Canton area since 1922 and has over 400 employees, with several expansion projects done recently.
No terms were announced.
No word on any name change at Superior.
Superior already ships milk to 44 states under its logistics division.