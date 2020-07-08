Superior Dairy to Expand Operations in Canton
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over 100 new jobs are coming to Stark County. Superior Dairy, a fourth generation owned company that has called Canton home since 1922, is announcing plans to expand in the Canton area. The expansion will include the creation of 123 new jobs and the retention of 313 jobs.
“Our team of dedicated employees is proud to continue the rapid growth which makes our company the largest fluid milk producer serving customers throughout the United States,” President of Superior Dairy Greg Soehnlen said. “Our family has called Canton and Ohio home for 100 years. This investment continues our focus on innovation and technology that will help us expand beyond the U.S. and ultimately feed the world with the highest quality products from Superior Dairy.”
This afternoon, State Rep. Thomas West issued a press release, applauding Superior Dairy Incorporated for its plans to expand in Canton.
“This is another great day for job growth and economic development in Stark County,” said Rep. West. “Thanks to Superior Dairy, JobsOhio and Team NEO, the Stark Economic Development Board, Senator Kirk Schuring, and the Stark County Commissioners, among others, for their work on this initiative. Our area continues to become a better place to live, work and grow a business.”
Superior Dairy’s expansion supports new aseptic processes and packaging lines that will allow the company to expand and grow into new markets. A press release issued from Team NEO and JobsOhio notes that the Canton location was chosen by Superior Dairy, despite competition existing for locations in other states.