‘Supply Chain’ Delays Massillon’s Wales Road Project
WHBC News
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Supply chain issues.
They’re holding up reconstruction of Wales Road NE in Massillon.
ODOT says the contractor on the project is waiting on pipe fittings for the waterline work which must be completed first.
They expect to receive those fittings in the next few weeks.
Work on the roadway can begin soon afterward.
The $8 million project includes new pavement, curbing, sidewalks and traffic lights.
The road is being rebuilt from Lincoln Way, north to the city limits.