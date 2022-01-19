      Weather Alert

Supreme Court Allows Jan. 6 Committee To Get Former President Trump Documents

News Desk
Jan 19, 2022 @ 6:46pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts.

Following the high court’s action, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration.

They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

