Supreme Court Chief Justice, Higher Ed Promote Rural Attorney Incentive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In order to provide adequate service to those needing criminal legal representation, the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation recommends one attorney for every 700 people.

Across the state, only the six most populous counties meet or surpass that figure.

But the legislature has approved the Rural Practice Incentive Program to encourage lawyers to practice in Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and other counties.

If they’re willing to work for three years in one of the 82 counties in need, they can knock $30,000 off their student loan debt.

Lawyers who stay on longer can get up to $50,000 forgiven.

Those passing the Ohio bar can take positions as public defender, assistant prosecutor and more.