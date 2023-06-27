News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Supreme Court Rejects GOP Argument In North Carolina Case That Could Have Transformed US Elections

By News Desk
June 27, 2023 12:42PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections.

The court rejected arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have transformed contests for Congress and president.

The justices by a 6-3 vote upheld a decision by North Carolina’s top court that struck down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.

The high court did, though, strongly suggest there are limits on what state courts can do.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that “state courts retain the authority” to apply state constitutional restraints in federal elections.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
3

NWS: 9 Tornadoes in Northern Ohio Last Thursday
4

DeWine: Charges Serious as Former President Emerges Defiant from Federal Courtroom
5

77/30 Lane, Ramp Restrictions Expected to Come Down by Tuesday Morning