Supreme Court Taking Up Clash Of Religion And Gay Rights

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is hearing the case of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples.

The case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.

Colorado designer Lorie Smith and her supporters say ruling against her would force artists including painters, photographers, writers and musicians to do work that is against their faith.

Smith’s opponents say if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples or immigrants, among others.