Supreme Court Upholds A Tax On Foreign Income Over A Challenge Backed By Business Interests
June 20, 2024 3:27PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld a tax on foreign income over a challenge backed by business and anti-regulatory interests.
The court on Thursday declined their invitation to weigh in on a broader, never-enacted tax on wealth.
The justices left in place a provision of a 2017 tax law expected to generate $340 billion, mainly from foreign subsidiaries of domestic corporations that parked money abroad to shield it from U.S. taxes.
The law was passed by a Republican Congress and signed by then-President Donald Trump.
The case attracted outsize attention because it might have led to a decision dooming a wealth tax.