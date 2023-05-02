SURGEON GENERAL: Loneliness Poses Risks As Deadly As Smoking

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. surgeon general says loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually.

Dr. Vivek Murthy’s report issued Tuesday says about half of U.S. adults say they’ve experienced loneliness.

The surgeon general is calling on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents and other people to make changes that will boost the country’s connectedness.

Murthy advises people to join community groups and put down their phones when they’re catching up with friends.

Murthy also advises employers to think carefully about their remote work policies and social media companies to roll out protections for children.