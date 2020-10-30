      Breaking News
Surgeon General Visits Mercy, Stresses Flu Shots

Jim Michaels
Oct 30, 2020 @ 6:46am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Surgeon General in a visit to Mercy Medical Center in Canton on Thursday stressed two main thing.

Get a flu shot to avoid the double whammy of influenza and COVID-19.

And follow the safety protocols to slow the spread.

Dr Jerome Adams and Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan also checked out University Hospitals in Cleveland and the Steris facility in Lake County.

They say hospitals like Mercy are now able to better handle an influx of COVID patients.

The two spoke on a media call.

