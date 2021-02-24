      Weather Alert

Survey Says: Canton-Massillon 8th Cheapest Among Mid-Size Metros for Affordable Home Offices

Jim Michaels
Feb 24, 2021 @ 5:46am
WHBC News

SANTA MONICA, California (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Working from home turns out to be less expensive on average in our area.

In fact, a recent survey found the Canton-Massillon metropolitan area the 8th cheapest among mid-size metros for choosing that larger apartment because it has the extra bedroom needed for a home office.

The study determined 5.8-percent of median income would have to be spent in the metro, where the national average is 9-percent.

HUD and other data was used to come up with the percentages.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark State Offers Tuition-Free 8-Week Courses
Canton Police Make Arrest in Weekend Shooting Incident at Skyline Terrace
THURSDAY UPDATE: 2300 New Cases, One County Drops Below High Incidence
Dreaming at CAK: New Flights Could be Coming Soon