Survey Says: Canton-Massillon 8th Cheapest Among Mid-Size Metros for Affordable Home Offices
WHBC News
SANTA MONICA, California (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Working from home turns out to be less expensive on average in our area.
In fact, a recent survey found the Canton-Massillon metropolitan area the 8th cheapest among mid-size metros for choosing that larger apartment because it has the extra bedroom needed for a home office.
The study determined 5.8-percent of median income would have to be spent in the metro, where the national average is 9-percent.
HUD and other data was used to come up with the percentages.