Survey Says: Ohio Gambling Up Before Sports Betting Came Along

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is out with its 2022 Ohio Gambling Survey.

And even before sports gaming became legal this year, more people were placing bets last year.

The survey says 82.9% of Ohioans participated in some form of betting in 2022 compared to 75% in 2017.

And reported problem gambling has tripled to 2.8% in that period.

The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio says they continue to see an increased need for help.