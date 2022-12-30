News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

By News Desk
December 30, 2022 11:15AM EST
Moscow, Id – Several media outlets are reporting there’s a suspect in custody related to the murder of four Idaho college students. A 25-year-old male has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation.

Police will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to announce further developments.  No suspect, motive or weapon has been identified.

