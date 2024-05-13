News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Suspect in Euclid Police Killing Dead in Standoff

By Jim Michaels
May 13, 2024 8:48AM EDT
DeShawn Vaughn (Courtesy Ohio Attorney General’s office)

EUCLID, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The suspect in the killing of a Euclid police officer died in a standoff with a SWAT team Sunday afternoon in Shaker Heights.

24-year-old DeShawn Vaughn had been described by the U.S. Marshal Service as a very violent man.

A Blue Alert had been issued for his arrest after the shooting death of 23-year-old Euclid officer Jacob Derbin Saturday night in Euclid.

Specifics on the standoff in Shaker Heights were to be released during the day on Monday.

