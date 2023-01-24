Suspect In Shootings At Northern California Farms Was Employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) – The suspect in two shootings at Northern California farms that left seven dead was an employee at one of the locations, authorities said.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday that 67-year-old Chunli Zhao was an employee at Mountain Mushroom Farm.

She says the only known connection between the shooter and his victims is that “they may have been coworkers.”

Four people were found dead at the farm, and three at another farm nearby.

The sheriff’s office says seven of the victims were men and one was a woman. Some were Asian and others were Hispanic, and some were migrant workers.