One of the Akron fire medic ambulances at Fire Station No. 4, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A suspected drowning death in Massillon.

The county coroner’s office says little Jamier Hudson was found in a swimming pool at a Massillon home on Fries Street at Walnut Avenue SE Sunday afternoon.

The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No word on who made the discovery.

The coroner is investigating.

An autopsy is being performed.

No word on the circumstances.