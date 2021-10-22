      Weather Alert

Suspected Tornado Does Tree, Building Damage in Jackson

Jim Michaels
Oct 22, 2021 @ 5:50am
Courtesy National Weather Service

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a wild afternoon in Stark County with about four different tornado warnings issued.

A likely F-zero tornado did widespread damage across a portion of Jackson Township late Thursday afternoon.

Storm surveyors from the National Weather Service will be in to confirm that it was a tornado sometime on Friday.

The twister did mainly tree damage, but there was also damage to a township maintenance building and some private businesses like the Royal Docks Brewery.

No roofs were blown off, but there was other building damage.

No injuries reported.

North Park and Fisher Park are closed until further notice for tree removal.

