Suspended Jail Sentence for Plain Man Charged in Hit Skip Accident

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a Stark County Educational Service Center van involved in an accident with an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle was given a suspended jail sentence on Thursday.

75-year-old Clifford Smith of Plain Township had pleaded guilty earlier to a misdemeanor obstruction charge.

He must remain on good behavior.

He had been charged with felony failure to stop, for leaving the scene of the accident.

The sheriff’s department says 8-year-old Jordan Owens struck the side of the van along Bretton Street NW, just north of North Canton in Plain Township back in September.

He reportedly spent weeks in the hospital.

That accident occurred not far from Smith’s home.