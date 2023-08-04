SUV Driver Shot, Killed Along I-77 in Green

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just up the road from the Hall of Fame, what may have been another Summit County deadly road rage incident.

The county sheriff’s office says the driver of an SUV was shot several times by the driver of a pickup truck on Southbound I-77 at about 6:15 Thursday evening.

The SUV ended up in the northbound lanes where it struck a passenger car.

The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The car driver was transported there with unspecified injuries.

The incident happened about a mile south of the Massillon Road exit in the city of Green.

I-77 North was closed at the airport exit for hours.

Southbound 77 traffic was also impacted.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the shooter and the pickup truck.

You’ll recall 40-year-old George Jensen of Akron was killed on I-76 in Norton in a road rage incident.

An arrest has been made.