CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was fortunate to safely escape a house fire Monday afternoon that leaves his home a total loss.

The American Red Cross is assisting the fire victim.

The Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating for a cause.

That fire on Heising Court SW near Navarre Road, just west of I-77.

No injuries reported.

Smoke from the fire was seen by plenty of drivers on 77.