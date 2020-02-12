      Weather Alert

SW Canton Woman Pulled from Burning Home, Unconscious, Not Breathing

Jim Michaels
Feb 12, 2020 @ 8:10am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The condition of a Canton woman is unknown after she was pulled from a burning home by city firefighters early Wednesday morning, unconscious and not breathing.

She was taken to Aultman Hospital.

That fire in 1200 block of Poplar Avenue SW off 11th Street.

Damage is estimated at $17,000.

The fire department says a neighbor called the victim’s husband while he was at work, informing him his house was on fire.

He called 911.

The couple’s cat perished in the fire.

