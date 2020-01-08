SWAT Assistance Needed in Arrest of Akron Man
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man is behind bars after leading police on a high speed chase last night that ended with SWAT having to lure him out of his house.
40 year old Rolando Lopez gained the attention of police when his girlfriend exited the vehicle he was driving while it was moving at 11:15. After stopping to talk with officers for a moment, Lopez then took off for his home.
Once inside, Lopez reportedly made threats to harm himself and others by pulling the gas lines inside house. Nearby homes were evacuated and the SWAT team was called to the scene. Lopez surrendered to officers after hours of negotiating. Police found he had several felony warrants for weapons charges.