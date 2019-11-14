      Weather Alert

SWAT Team Assists in Arrest of Akron Man

Noah Hiles
Nov 14, 2019 @ 4:32pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man is behind bars after having to be taken out of a home by the SWAT team Wednesday morning. 40 year old Michael McCann faces charges of violation of a protection and obstructing official business in addition to two pre-existing warrants.

Police say he was making threats to a 40 year old female victim and her children. He then barricaded himself in the home located in the 700 block of Lovers Lane and refused to come out when asked by authorities. Following SWAT’s arrival, McCann was arrested without issue. He remains in the Summit County Jail.

