Sweater Weather in August, AccuWeather Says It’ll Slowly Warm Up This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News TYalk 1480 WHBC) – Highs in the 60s for the first part of the week.

Not exactly “dog days” weather.

But after dealing with a lot of humidity this Summer, it’s a refreshing change.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson says a Canadian high pressure system is bringing in these below-normal temps.

But as per usual with our weather, it won’t last.

Temps are back into the 70s on Thursday and even into the 80s starting on Friday.

Still, Brian says humidities will remain low and the rain chances for the next week are slim to none.

Normal high at the Akron Canton Airport is 83 degrees for Tuesday.