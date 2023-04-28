Sykes Bill Fights ‘Prison Gerrymandering’
April 28, 2023 10:12AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Member of Congress Emilia Sykes and three other representatives have introduced what they call the End Prison Gerrymandering Act.
They say that including prison inmates as residents of the community where the prison is located rather than their previous home is wrong.
Some of the sponsoring representatives call that practice a “manipulation of voters’ residences”.
Sykes represents northwest Stark County.