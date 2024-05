Congresswoman Emilia Sykes, Canton Council member Chris Smith and Canton Mayor Bill Sherer along East Tusc in Canton. (Courtesy Congresswoman Sykes’ office)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes recently presented a ceremonial check to Canton Mayor Bill Sherer for $2,190,000 in Community Project Funding for the East Tuscarawas Streetscape Project.

That project has begun, but has a long way to go.

Sidewalks and intersections will be improved, as well as lighting and drainage.