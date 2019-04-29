Synagogue Shooting Prompts Additional Security Measures Locally

(WHBC) – The Canton Jewish Community Federation is implementing additional security measures after a shooting at a synagogue in San Diego on Saturday killed one person and injured three others.

“The community of Canton is shocked and heartbroken with the recent shooting in yet another synagogue with such a senseless act that was fueled by hate,” said Bonnie Manello, executive director of the Canton Jewish Community Federation.

The shooting occurred exactly 6 months after a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“We join all the people around the world for the recovery of the victims of this attack and send our condolences to the family of Lori Kaye who sacrificed her life to protect others,” Manello said.

She says they are taking appropriate security measures in the wake of the shootings.

“And we are so grateful to local law enforcement for their support in the safety of our institutions during these stressful times.”

Justin Shaw with Jewish Columbus says the best defense is training their leaders and members, and that there was a recent national safety meeting between the Jewish Federation, Homeland Security and FBI.