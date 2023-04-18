News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

T. Rex Skeleton Sells For More Than $5 Million At Zurich Auction

By News Desk
April 18, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Credit: MGN

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton have sold at auction for 4.8 million francs ($5.3 million) in Switzerland.

Crafted into an open-mouth pose, the T. rex, named “Trinity” and measuring 11.6 meters long (38 feet long) and 3.9 meters high (12.8 feet) high, came in below the anticipated range of 5 million to 8 million francs on Tuesday in Zurich.

The composite skeleton was a showpiece of an auction that featured some 70 lots, and the skull was set up next to the auctioneer’s podium at the Koller auction house.

