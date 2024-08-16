Taco Bell Murder/Suicide Witnesses: Shooter Angry in Drive-Thru

STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Apparent anger over possibly cutting in line at the drive-thru may have led to that murder/suicide at a Taco Bell restaurant on Graham Road in Stow Wednesday night.

Witnesses tell Stow police they saw 53-year-old Jason Williams of Cuyahoga Falls get out of his car, walk up to the car in front of him, and shoot 25-year-old Megan Keleman of Stow several times in the neck.

Williams then turned the gun on himself.

Before that, witnesses say Williams blew his car horn at Keleman, even ramming into her vehicle.

She even had time to ask the Taco Bell order taker to call police, but soon after she was shot dead.

Police say the two did not know each other.