Take a Look at Thurman Munson’s New Renovations
Just in time for a baseball filled summer, Thurman Munson Stadium has a brand new look. Local figures and fans gathered for a re-dedication ceremony that featured a tour of the renovations costing over five million dollars. Thurman Munson Stadium originally opened in 1989 and was named after local Canton resident and Lehman High School grad, Thurman Munson. Munson was a baseball standout at Lehman High School and Kent State, who was taken fourth overall in the 1968 MLB draft by the New York Yankees. The defensive focused catcher was named Yankees Captain, won three Gold Gloves, made seven All-Star appearances, and won two World Series before tragically passing in an air plane crash in August of 1979. The field was originally home to the “Canton-Akron Indians” the former Double A officiate of the Cleveland Indians. Now, the field will be home the Canton McKinley Bull Dogs and will play host to baseball tournaments for all ages. Take a look at all the pictures below.