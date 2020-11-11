Take a Look: Monument Park Improvements Completed
Monument Park (Courtesy Canton Parks and Recreation)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Next time you’re racing up Serpentine Hill to get on the freeway, turn left at the park system and check out the improvements in Monument Park.
Monument Pond has been drained and refilled with trees and other debris cleared from the adjacent Canton Waterworks Raceway canal.
Several feet of silt was removed from the bottom of the pond.
It should make for good fishing once again.
The old 1930s picnic pavilion near 12th Street NW has also been refurbished.
It was a $100,000 project