‘Take Back the Night’ Domestic Violence Project Event Wednesday Evening

By Jim Michaels
October 12, 2022 5:13AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and there’s a special event tied to that observance in downtown Canton Wednesday evening.

“Take Back the Night” sponsored by the Canton-based Domestic Violence Project features information, speakers and more at Centennial Plaza starting at 5:30.

It concludes with a walk honoring domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

The project also operates two emergency shelters and a 24-hour hotline.

They welcome phone, email and other contact from family members and anyone who can help victims get their lives together.

