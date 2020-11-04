Take your mind off the election
Still don’t know who the next President will be but we know it won’t be
KANYE.
Kanye West voted for the first time in his life.
He voted for himself.
He did not win.
He conceded and let us know that he’ll try again in 2024.
Dallas Cowboys announced yesterday that the team is benching rookie Ben Dinucci after his struggles in Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles. The Cowboys could now turn to ex-Cleveland Brown practice squad QB Garrett Gilbert to lead the team this week in Pittsburgh. Could be just another Browns’ player who can’t beat “Big Ben.”
American League “Gold Glove” winners were announced today. The Indians had two players on the list and neither is named “Lindor.” Second baseman Cesar Hernandez & Catcher Roberto Perez gained that honor. In the catchers case, obviously the award wasn’t given out for body of work offensively.
Nike is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with the release of their new TurDUNKen sneaker. Named after the gluttonous turkey, chicken, and duck feast, this shoe is a tri-toned suede masterpiece with a blue/green shimmering tongue. Also included are a pair of Nike Dri-FIT socks stuffed inside and wrapped in turkey paper. Then, there’s the packaging, which resembles an oven and comes with a Nerf Vortex football disguised as a TV dinner. Look for the special packaging to run you $249 exclusively through Concepts.com on November 14th, and then other retailers on November 20th and 21st. The standard edition of the shoes…without the packaging…will go for $120.
We’re now neck-deep in the season where we’re all hammered by everything pumpkin. Yeah, some of it’s good, but enough is truly enough. Fortunately, there are some killer craft beers out there that’ve carried the torch for other seasonal foods…and added those flavors to their beers…
- Sweet Potato Lager – Fullsteam Brewery (Durham, North Carolina)
- Delicata Squash Saison – Black Hog Brewing Co. (Oxford, Connecticut)
- Wheat ‘n Potatoes – Banded Brewing Co. (Biddeford, Maine)
- Beet Weiss – Crane Brewing (Raytown, Missouri)
- Carrot Bucket – The FarmHouse Brewery (Owego, New York)
- Sweet Potato & Sage Autumn Ale – Ardent Craft Ales (Richmond, Virginia)
- Chantrelle Biere de Garde – Scratch Brewing Company (Ava, Illinois)
- Butternut the Hutt – North Fork Brewing Co. (Riverhead, New York)
Told you yesterday that the on-line betting web site Betfair in the Europe is taking huge action on who wins the U.S. Presidency. With wagering illegal in the U.S. on POTUS, they’re taking a ton of action on Joe Biden. One better putting up $1.3 million in an effort to double his bet and another wagering upwards of $650,000. Hold all tickets!
The NFL is expanding the team bench area and tightening mask requirements on game days after two players infected with COVID-19 exposed at least eight others via close contact Sunday. Add Broncos President John Elway & CEO Joe Ellis to the list of those testing positive for Covid in the NFL.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left Sundays loss to Denver to be evaluated for a concussion and head coach Anthony Lynn has since said that Bosa has indeed been diagnosed with a concussion and is in concussion protocol. The coming days will determine whether he will be able to clear the protocol in time to play against the Falcons this Sunday.
Today is Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Today in Sports History
1954 – The Philadelphia A’s moved to Kansas City.
1960 – Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia) set an NBA record when he missed all 10 of his free throws.
1976 – Major league baseball held its first free-agent draft. 24 players were available from 13 teams.
Celebrity birthdays
|Loretta Swit – (M*A*S*H*)-83
|Ralph Macchio – (The “Karate Kid” movies) – 59
Diddy (Sean John Combs) – 51
|Ravens wr, Dez Bryant – 32