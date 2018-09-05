Foodbank Spearheads “Taking Action Against Hunger Month” Events

Raven Gayheart, Akron/Canton Regional Foodbank is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. Her mission is to share the news that September is “Take Action Against Hunger Month”, and share some of the activities her organization is spearheading.

AKRON, Ohio – (Sept. 4, 2018) – This September, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, along with the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, will come together across all 50 states in an effort to raise awareness about hunger and mobilize the public to take action.

In the eight counties served by the Foodbank, 1 in 7 people will struggle with hunger this year, including more than 1 in 5 children. These individuals and families don’t always have enough to eat, which means they don’t have the fuel they need to tackle the day. While it’s tough to complete basic activities on an empty stomach, it’s easy to make a difference. Everyone has a role to play in ending hunger.

“During Hunger Action Month, we encourage our community to come together to take action for hunger relief,” said Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. “Help us advocate by raising awareness, make a donation, every dollar donated helps provide four meals, or volunteer your time. We thank you for finding a way to get involved and for making a difference for our neighbors struggling with hunger.”

Hunger Action Month activities:

Operation Orange: The Foodbank’s sixth annual 24-hour volunteer event, Operation Orange, will be held on 7-8, 2018 . Volunteers will have the opportunity to dance the night away with a live DJ; snacks will be provided. To learn more about this fun event, visit oporange.org. Operation Orange T-Shirt: Stop by the Foodbank to pick up an Operation Orange t-shirt for a $10 donation.

September marks the 11th year the Feeding America network of food banks has organized this annual call to action and the 11th year the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has participated in the Hunger Action Month movement.

To learn more about the Foodbank and other ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month, please visit akroncantonfoodbank.org or HungerActionMonth.org.