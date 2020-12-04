Takitaki and Jackson Back With The Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 22: Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Browns activate DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have activated DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Jackson has appeared in three games and recorded five tackles. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 24.
Takitaki has appeared in 10 games with eight starts and has recorded 36 tackles, one interception and one touchdown. He leads the team with nine special teams tackles. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 25.