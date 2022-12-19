Talbert to Pitch New McKinley, Elementary Buildings to CCSD Board Monday

Canton City Schools superintendent Jeffrey Talbert at June 16, 2020 school board meeting. (Canton City School District)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton City School District could move forward Monday night with a recommendation from Superintendent Jeff Talbert.

It’s a recommendation for a $143 million project that would mean a new McKinley High School building downtown and two new elementary schools.

Talbert told Canton’s Morning News last week that despite the McKinley move, the district would retain the property along 17th Street NW, for parking if the building comes down.

With a bond issue about to expire in the district, Talbert says it’s an ideal time to consider the plan.

In Talbert’s back pocket is a scaled down $61 million proposal for the two elementary builds only, with a minimal increase in taxes.

The meeting is Monday night at 6 on the Timken Career Campus.

You can watch the meeting at this webpage.