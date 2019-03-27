Tallest Politician Wants His Title

(ONN) – A disagreement between two politicians – one New Yorker and one Ohioan – has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with height.

The Guinness Book of World Records recently named Brooklyn City Councilman Robert Cornegy Jr., who is six-foot-10, as the world’s tallest male politician.

The only problem is that Brad Sellers, mayor of Warrensville Heights, says he is seven feet tall.

The former Chicago Bulls player, who has been in office since 2012, says people have been teasing him about missing out on the title.

Guinness requires the prospective record-holder to submit official height verification and relies on people to apply for an official record.

Sellers says he has now reached out to the record-keeping organization.