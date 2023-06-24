Tallmadge Man Injured in Police-Involved Incident in Lawrence

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 42-year-old Tallmadge man wanted on aggravated arson charges took police on a ride into Lawrence Township Thursday night.

He ended up being hit by police gunfire in the process.

Larry Beall Jr was treated at the hospital for what police say were minor injuries.

Tallmadge police had followed him from their city to Lloyd Street NW near Akron Avenue or Route 236, just outside of the city of New Franklin.

That’s where he pointed a gun at officers and they fired back, according to police.

Beall’s parents live in that area according to Channel 3.

Lawrence Township police and the Canton Regional SWAT Team then assisted in the arrest.

Beall is in the Summit County jail.

The Tallmadge officers were not injured.

They are on administrative leave per department policy.