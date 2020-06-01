Tanker Truck From Local Company Driven into Minneapolis Protest
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man driving with a vehicle from an area Tanker Company is behind bars after driving through a peaceful protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday.
35 year old Bogdan Vechirko drove a tanker owned by Kenan Advantage Tanker Company through a crowd of protesters who were blocking the highway he was driving on. The crowd separated quickly as Vechirko showed no signs of slowing down. As he stopped in the middle of the group, protesters swarmed the tanker, pulled him out and beat him until police stepped in and made an arrest.
Vechirko was driving the Kenan Advantage Tanker as an independent contractor. The North Canton based company issued the following statement on the incident:
Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this past week. We have been informed of an incident involving one of our independent contractors in Minneapolis, MN during recent protests. Our first and foremost concern is for the safety and security of the public, our employees and our customers.
We will be cooperating fully with the investigating authorities in the days ahead. It would be inappropriate to comment at this time until we have additional facts as the investigation is in its early stages. We will comment further once we have more information.
No protesters were believed to be injured from the incident. Vechirko was arrested and remains behind bars in the Hennepin County Jail.
Court records show Vechirko has a criminal history in Minnesota. In 2012 he was charged for Domestic Assault in August and then Disorderly Conduct in November.