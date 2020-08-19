Task Force Arrests Akron Man in Sunday Belden Shooting
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man was arrested early Wednesday, charged with murder in the Sunday morning shooting death of 40-year-old Corwin Spicer in Canton.
24-year-old Kolbi Ross was picked up by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at an address in Canton.
Spicer was shot at least five times in the front yard of his home in the 200 block of Belden Avenue SE.
There were a number of witnesses.
No word on a motive for the killing.