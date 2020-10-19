Task Force Offers Reward for Info Leading to Arrest in Canton Beating Death
Kevin Bradford (US Marshal Service)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering reward money for information leading them to the man accused of beating a man to death a week and a half ago.
18-year-old Kevin Bradford of Canton is charged with murder in the death of 51-year-old Christopher Bowers of Akron.
Canton police say Bowers was beaten for 25 minutes and left to die in the middle of Robin Court near Sherrick Road SE in Canton.
Bradford is a described as a black male, standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 140 pounds.
He is also known as “Chaos”.
Anyone found to be aiding or harboring Bradford will be investigated and possibly charged with criminal offenses.
If you have any information in reference to Kevin Bradford, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.