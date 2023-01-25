Task Force Seeks Alleged Cleveland-Area Human Trafficker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is looking for a Cleveland-area man.

He is accused of running a human trafficking ring.

42-year-old Dawud Sami is faces trafficking and prostitution charges.

The state attorney general’s office says he even stole his victims’ identities to buy cars and a house, even branding some of the women who worked for him.

Here’s more information from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office…

Sami, who was born Thomas Bradford and is also known as “Officially GP” (“Officially Got Paper”), is a rapper and music producer who owns a business called Red Karpet Entertainment on E. 185th Street in Cleveland.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, organized under the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, received tips from victims that Sami was operating a human trafficking ring and advertising sex for sale online. The subsequent investigation discovered that Sami bought multiple luxury cars and a home using his victims’ identities while also branding the women with “Red Karpet” tattoos.

Sami’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about his location or the case in general is urged to contact the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at (216) 443-6085 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at [email protected].

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and includes the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Cleveland Police Department, MetroHealth Police Department, East Cleveland Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.