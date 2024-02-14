TCSO: 3 Teens to be Charged in Violent Road Rage Incident

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three teens will be facing charges following a road rage incident that started in New Philadelphia last week.

The victim says he flashed his headlights and blew the horn after a white pickup truck cut him off on West High Avenue in New Phila.

The situation escalated to a shouting match, and then the 53-year old victim was punched and kicked several times in the face along Stonecreek Road, south of the city.

He’s undergone two surgeries since.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine that a 19-year-old man was behind the wheel.

Sheriff’s deputies used surveillance images to identify the pickup truck.

Two 18-year-olds were with him.

Again, they will be facing charges.