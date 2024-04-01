TCSO: BCI Sorting Out Shooting/Crashes/Carjacking Incident, 1 Dead, Deputy Injured

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A series of incidents on the east side of New Philadelphia Sunday night that leaves one person dead and a deputy injured.

The county sheriff’s office says a man suspected of driving his car into a house at 8th Street NE and Fair Avenue in New Philadelphia was able to get behind the wheel of a deputy’s cruiser.

But a block down the street, he crashed into a parked car on East High Avenue.

That unnamed man later died at the hospital.

In the fight over control of the cruiser, the deputy was shot in the hand and leg and the other man was also struck by bullets.

BCI has been called in to investigate.