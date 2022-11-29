Team USA Advances In World Cup

News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

By News Desk
November 29, 2022 4:09PM EST
DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.

Pulisic sprawled on the field and was replaced at the start of the second half.

The Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Iran has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

