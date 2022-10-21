Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

Demetrice Taylor (Stark County jail)

CASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail.

Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.

The retired Lawrence Township police officer remains hospitalized.

Taylor went before a Massillon Municipal Court judge.

He is held on $100,000 bond.